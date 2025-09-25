MP News: Leopard Electrocuted By 11000 KV High-Tension Wire At Panna Diamond Mine

MP News: Leopard Electrocuted, Dies After Coming In Contact With 1,000 KV High-Tension Electric Line At Panna's Diamond Mine | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard reportedly died after coming in contact with an 11,000 KV high-tension electric line at the diamond mine in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.

According to information, the incident occurred on Wednesday and it occurred at the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) mine in Panna - the only diamond mine in Asia.

According to officials, the leopard was crossing the boundary area when it was electrocuted by the low-hanging power line and died on the spot.

As soon as the information was received, Panna Tiger Reserve’s Field Director Naresh Singh Yadav and other forest officials reached the site.

The leopard's body was recovered and after completing formal procedures, it was sent for post-mortem examination.

Action would be taken if negligence found

Panna Tiger Reserve’s Field Director Naresh Singh Yadav | FP Photo

Regarding the matter, Field Director Yadav stated that NMDC had constructed a boundary wall and fencing in line with central government guidelines to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements.

However, since the high-voltage line passed very close above the wall near the boundary wall of the mine, it is suspected that the leopard came in contact with it while crossing.

He further assured that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken if negligence is found.