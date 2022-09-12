Sendhwa: Collector chaired Time Limit meeting on embezzlement of government funds

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivraj Singh Verma chaired a Time Limit (TL) meeting on embezzlement of government funds on Monday.

During this, he instructed to take strict action against the panchayat secretaries and sarpanchs of Sendhwa, who were found withdrawing money from the government funds in the name of construction and failed to complete it.

He also ordered to lodge an FIR against the accused after recovering the amount by confiscating their property. Collector said that many complaints of embezzlement of government funds came to his notice following which, he took the step.

He further reviewed department-wise details of various cases of the district's school. Verma directed that teachers should visit the school regularly in all the government schools of the area and the officials of the education department should ensure it.

The collector also guided the authority to write the phone numbers of the Education Department outside the school to establish a direct contact between the department and residents in case of emergency.

To promote the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign, Verma asked the survey groups to publicise it as much as they can in order to help beneficiaries to avail advantages of 32 schemes of the Central and State Governments. Notably, the said campaign will be inaugurated from September 17.