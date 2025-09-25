 Madhya Pradesh September 25, 2025 Weather Update: Sun Shines Bright As Monsoon Begins To Withdraw 6 Days Early
Notably, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 44 inches rainfall-- 7.2 inches of excess rain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has begun to withdraw from Madhya Pradesh, after exiting the northern states of Punjab and Rajasthan.

Bhind, Morena, and Sheopur were the first districts of the state to witness monsoon withdrawal. More than 10 districts will see its impact in the coming days. Though, the monsoon will completely exit from Madhya Pradesh after Dussehra.

Drizzle in Capital

Many districts of the state received drizzle on Wednesday amid the monsoon's departure. Sidhi received 36 mm, or about one and a half inches. Some areas of Bhopal witnessed drizzle in the afternoon. Rain was also recorded in other districts like Betul, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Umaria, and Balaghat.

Bhopal, Indore to witness Monsoon withdrawal by Sept-end

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon will now depart from the Ujjain and Gwalior divisions. Following this, the system will begin to depart from the Indore, Bhopal, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Shahdol, and Jabalpur divisions. A few districts might receive showers in the coming three days.

This year the monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 16-- a day after the scheduled date. Also, it will exit six days earlier than usual.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 44 inches of rainfall-- 7.2 inches of excess rain. So far, 118 per cent of the rainfall has occurred.

