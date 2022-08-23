Sendhwa: Cops launch road safety awareness campaign among students

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Acknowledging that children are the best medium to create mass awareness on following road safety norms, the cops on Monday launched a road safety awareness and educational campaign in schools.

TI Rajesh Yadav on Monday organised a traffic awareness programme at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Sendhwa. The motive behind the campaign is to minimize the graph of road mishaps both fatal and non-fatal. Under the campaign, police officials are interacting with children and satisfying their queries. It is hoped that children would then educate their parents and neighbours regarding the same.

During the campaign, Yadav acquainted students with basic road safety and traffic rules and laid stress on using helmets and seat belts. The traffic rules are meant for public safety and each and every citizen must follow traffic rules. Predictably, most of those who die on the roads perish because of preventable causes: Speeding, drunk driving, overloading, and defying traffic norms among others.

According to the figures from Police Training and Research Institute, Police Headquarters Bhopal, there were about 50,000 road accidents in Madhya Pradesh in 2021 in which about 12,000 people died which indicates that 33 people die in road accidents every day in Madhya Pradesh.

Students were also made aware of emerging cyber-crimes such as identity theft, credit card theft, data theft, cyberstalking, humiliation of girls and others.

During this, TI Rajesh Yadav and the entire staff including constables DilipMuvel, Shyam and Narayan along with school principal KS Rajput, and other staff and teachers were present.