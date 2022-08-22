e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Smuggler held with 5-kg ganja worth Rs 50k

The police team had received a tip-off about ganja being smuggled into the city through a bypass road and intensified searches near the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50,000 from his possessions here along with AB bypass road in Sendhwa town of Barwani district.

As per further details, the police team had received a tip-off about ganja being smuggled into the city through a bypass road and intensified searches near the area. Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a naka, while on checking duty rounded up a suspect passing by Midway hotel near Wardwari phata along AB bypass road, on noting a man behaving suspiciously. On search, 5 kg of ganja was recovered from his possession which costs around Rs 50,000 (as per market value). The arrested person has been identified as Shankar Singh Mehta, (32), a native of Balsamud village of Rajpur tehsil in Barwani district. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act against him. Further investigation of the case is going on.

The accused was presented before the court on Monday. The arrest and recovery were made by SHO Vikas Kapis, inspector Dilip Ohariya, Samrath Rathod and the whole team played a crucial role in this regard. The Superintendent of police has announced to reward the police team

Read Also
Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair Central Zonal Council meet in Bhopal today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreSendhwa: Smuggler held with 5-kg ganja worth Rs 50k

RECENT STORIES

3rd ODI: Subhman Gill smashes 130, takes India to 289-8 against Zimbabwe

3rd ODI: Subhman Gill smashes 130, takes India to 289-8 against Zimbabwe

Mumbai updates: Court rejects plea of police to cancel bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana

Mumbai updates: Court rejects plea of police to cancel bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana

WATCH: Job aspirant holding national flag gets brutally caned by Patna ADM, video sparks outrage

WATCH: Job aspirant holding national flag gets brutally caned by Patna ADM, video sparks outrage

Hanuman Chalisa row: Special court rejects Mumbai police plea for cancellation of Navneet and Ravi...

Hanuman Chalisa row: Special court rejects Mumbai police plea for cancellation of Navneet and Ravi...

Government to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to COVID-19: Maharashtra...

Government to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to COVID-19: Maharashtra...