Selling Vehicles Sans Trade Certificate: RTO Seals Ola Electric, Mach Hero Showrooms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Regional Transport Office sealed two showrooms of two-wheeler dealers for selling vehicles without trade certificate and for violating norms, on Monday.

The team sealed the showroom of Ola Electric at Geeta Bhawan and also seized two electric scooters while a showroom of Mach Hero was sealed in Pivday village.

RTO Pradeep Sharma said that action was taken against Ola Electric for selling vehicles without having a trade certificate. “Our team led by ARTO Rajesh Gupta raided both the showrooms after receiving complaints against them. Two electric scooters have also been seized along with serving a notice to the showroom,” RTO said adding “We were also receiving complaints that a dealer of Hero Motors –Mach Motors—in Pivday was selling vehicles without trade certificate while he was even releasing vehicles without registration and number plate. A large number of victims lodged complaints against the showroom after which it was sealed on Monday and further action will be taken.”

Ninth batch of free driving training for women starts

Transport Department started free driving training for women in Driving Training Institute of ITI (Industrial Training Institute) on Monday.

As many as 36 women participated in the ninth batch and they will be trained in driving for one month and later, they will be given driving licences so that they can become self-reliant.

ARTO Archana Mishra said that this training is being organised under guidance of RTO Pradeep Sharma to make these women self-reliant.

“As many as 290 women have been trained so far and more than 17 women were also helped in getting e-rickshaws,” Mishra said.

During the induction programme, Neha Maske, a woman trained from the institute, received the keys of an e-rickshaw from MIC member Rajendra Rathore ITI in-charge Anil Sharma, ARTO Rajesh Gupta, and other officials were present during the programme.

ARTO Mishra added that the free driving training for women was started in Indore for the first time as a pilot project.

