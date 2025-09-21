Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹4.5 Crore In Alirajpur District | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 14 immovable properties worth Rs 4.5 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a case of misuse of government funds and fraudulent billing in Alirajpur district.

The properties belong to the main accused of the scam Kamal Rathore and others from the Block Education Office (BEO) of Katthiwada village Alirajpur.

Indore sub-zonal office of the ED conducted the attachment. As per the official information, the action was a sequel to an investigation based on a case registered in Katthiwada police station against officials and employees of the Block Education Office, Katthiwada. The investigation revealed massive misuse of government funds through fake bills prepared and approved on the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) between 2018-2023.

Earlier, searches were conducted in this case under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002, resulting in the seizure of incriminating records and a large amount of money. In this case, the main accused Kamal Rathore was arrested by the ED on August 7 and currently he is in judicial custody.

The ED investigation revealed that Rs 20.47 crore was fraudulently deposited into 134 bank accounts through 917 fake bills. The investigation revealed that the accused withdrew large sums in cash and laundered the money among relatives. Several properties acquired in the names of family members were later sold to conceal the illegal source of the funds.