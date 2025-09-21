 Madhya Pradesh: DGP Kailash Makwana Rewards Inspector With ₹5K For Helping Physically Challenged
The Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has rewarded the in charge of Dhamnod police station in Dhar with Rs 5,000 for helping a physically challenged man

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:13 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: DGP Kailash Makwana Rewards Inspector With ₹5K For Helping Physically Challenged | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana has rewarded the in charge of Dhamnod police station in Dhar with Rs 5,000 for helping a physically challenged man.

The man was trying to come out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the help of his hands in Dhar on September 17.

As the road was long and the crowd was massive, the man was facing problems reaching his vehicle.

Seeing the problem of the man, in charge of the Dhamnod police station, Praveen Thakre, took him into his lap and made him sit in the vehicle kept outside the Pandal.

Seeing the act of humanity, Makwana decided to reward the inspector.

Before Makwana, several officers had rewarded him for his act of humanity.

The reward has been announced to encourage policemen to do good work.

