 Indore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning

Indore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning

Choksey criticised the functioning of the IMC and alleged that the corporation only gets active six months before the Swachhata Survekshan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the opposition in IMC, Chintu Choksey, said that while IMC has increased taxes in over 531 colonies, they are claiming that they have not increased any taxes in the current budget.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Choksey criticised the functioning of the IMC and alleged that the corporation only gets active six months before the Swachhata Survekshan and after the competition ends, they stop focusing on cleanliness for the remaining six months.

Referring to the incident where IMC workers allegedly beat up three men near Patel Bridge as a result of which they had to be hospitalised, Choksey said, “Such misbehaviour by the IMC employees will not be tolerated. It is spoiling image of the entire city and this issue must be taken seriously.”

Choksey warned that they will gherao the mayor’s office if the IMC fails to take action.

Read Also
Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: In A Huff, VC Says She Will Resign If….

Indore: In A Huff, VC Says She Will Resign If….

Malwa, Nimar See Rise In Solar Power Generation; Panels Installed At 8,550 Places

Malwa, Nimar See Rise In Solar Power Generation; Panels Installed At 8,550 Places

Indore: 607 MW… City’s Power Demand On June 12 Breaks All Previous Records

Indore: 607 MW… City’s Power Demand On June 12 Breaks All Previous Records

Indore: Bajrang Dal Rally Against Drugs

Indore: Bajrang Dal Rally Against Drugs

Indore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning

Indore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning