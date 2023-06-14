Indore: LoP Lashes Out At IMC Functioning

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the opposition in IMC, Chintu Choksey, said that while IMC has increased taxes in over 531 colonies, they are claiming that they have not increased any taxes in the current budget.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Choksey criticised the functioning of the IMC and alleged that the corporation only gets active six months before the Swachhata Survekshan and after the competition ends, they stop focusing on cleanliness for the remaining six months.

Referring to the incident where IMC workers allegedly beat up three men near Patel Bridge as a result of which they had to be hospitalised, Choksey said, “Such misbehaviour by the IMC employees will not be tolerated. It is spoiling image of the entire city and this issue must be taken seriously.”

Choksey warned that they will gherao the mayor’s office if the IMC fails to take action.