Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police held a meeting with office-bearers of residents' association to promote Citizen Eye, a new security system that is being jointly operated by Citizen Cop Foundation and Indore police.

The police aim to collect information about all the CCTV cameras that have been installed privately by individuals and residents’ associations so that their footage could be used by the police whenever needed.

Assistant commissioner of police (Security) Anand Soni said that the office-bearers of residents’ association promised they would urge their members who have cameras to share data with police to increase security in the city.

Soni said that Citizen Eye will prove to be very useful in solving crimes as more cameras would mean more chances of culprits getting caught on camera.

Read Also Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours