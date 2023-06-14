 Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye

Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye

The police aim to collect information about all the CCTV cameras that have been installed privately by individuals and residents’ associations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police held a meeting with office-bearers of residents' association to promote Citizen Eye, a new security system that is being jointly operated by Citizen Cop Foundation and Indore police.

The police aim to collect information about all the CCTV cameras that have been installed privately by individuals and residents’ associations so that their footage could be used by the police whenever needed.

Assistant commissioner of police (Security) Anand Soni said that the office-bearers of residents’ association promised they would urge their members who have cameras to share data with police to increase security in the city.

Soni said that Citizen Eye will prove to be very useful in solving crimes as more cameras would mean more chances of culprits getting caught on camera.

Read Also
Indore: Mohak Hospital Creates Record Of 25 Robotic Bariatric Surgeries In 10 Hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye

Indore: Cops Hold Meeting To Promote Citizen Eye

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased's Documents, Murder Weapon, Recovered From Accused In Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased's Documents, Murder Weapon, Recovered From Accused In Meghnagar

Madhya Pradesh: WR Short-Terminates, Cancels Many Trains In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: WR Short-Terminates, Cancels Many Trains In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Interest Waiver Scheme Certificates Distributed In Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Farmer Interest Waiver Scheme Certificates Distributed In Sendhwa

Bridal Shock For Groom: Bride Decamps With Rs 1L Just Before Marriage

Bridal Shock For Groom: Bride Decamps With Rs 1L Just Before Marriage