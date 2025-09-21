MPSIC Imposes ₹10K Fine On Indore's MGM Dean For Right To Information Act Violation | Arsh Khan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission (MPSIC) has imposed a personal fine on the Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, for failing to provide information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The case arose from a second appeal filed by Dr ID Chaurasia against Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, the current Public Information Officer and Dean of MGM Medical College. The hearing was conducted by State Information Commissioner Umashankar Pachauri on 10 September, 2025, following which orders were issued against Dr Ghanghoria.

According to the order, the Dean failed to provide the requested information on 30 August 2024 without any adequate or justified reason. Considering the circumstances, the Commission levied a personal fine of Rs 250 per day, capped at Rs 10,000.

The Commission has directed that the fine must be deposited within one month of receiving the order, either in cash or via a demand draft addressed to the Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission, Bhopal.

Failure to comply within the stipulated period may result in further action under Rule 8(6) of the Madhya Pradesh RTI (Fees and Appeals) Rules, 2005.

JAYS protest over hospital negligence

The recent ‘rat incident’ at MY Hospital, which endangered the lives of newborn girls due to alleged administrative negligence, has sparked widespread anger across the state.

In protest, Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) has announced a ‘Public Outrage Movement’ on Sunday, September 21, at the MY Hospital premises, starting from 12 noon.

JAYS has demanded the suspension of responsible officials, including the Dean and Superintendent, and filing of cases under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against those accountable.

The movement also aims to expose corruption and mismanagement at the hospital and ensure justice for affected families. Various social organisations have expressed support and pledged participation in the protest.

JAYS emphasised that strict action is necessary to prevent negligence from endangering innocent lives in the future.