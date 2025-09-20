 Indore: Over 1000 Students Participate In DAVV’s Internal Hackathon
Students from across DAVV’s teaching departments, including IET, IIPS, School of Data Science and Forecasting, and other UTDs, participated in the event

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), organised an internal hackathon as part of the selection process for the upcoming Smart India Hackathon (SIH)-2025 on Saturday.

Students from across DAVV’s teaching departments, including IET, IIPS, School of Data Science and Forecasting, and other UTDs, participated in the event. Out of 190 registered teams—each with six members—over 1,000 students presented technical solutions, with judges recognising the top three teams for their outstanding innovation and practical impact.

“The hackathon featured a panel of 29 judges—11 from industry and 18 from IET and other DAVV departments. Divided into 14 panels, they evaluated projects based on creativity, feasibility, and impact, with a focus on addressing real-world problem statements. Several projects were selected as outstanding for their innovative solutions and practical potential,” said IET director Prof Pratosh Bansal.

The event was coordinated by Prof Vaibhav Jain (College SPOC, SIH 2025) with support from Prof Praveen Karma, who served as co-coordinator.

Key problem statements addressed

Participants worked on solutions provided by various ministries and state governments, with major themes including: Healthcare Data Management: Secure and efficient handling of patient records; Smart Traffic Management Systems: AI-driven solutions to reduce congestion and accidents; Cybersecurity and Phishing Detection: Tools to ensure safer internet use; and IoT-based Agricultural Solutions: Smart irrigation and crop monitoring systems for farmers.

The enthusiasm and creativity displayed highlight the university's commitment to nurturing future innovators.

