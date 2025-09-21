 Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital

Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital

A 28-year-old youth who had come to visit a patient at the Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed with a knife in a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth who had come to visit a patient at the Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed with a knife in a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 pm under Sanyogitaganj police station limits when the victim was leaving the hospital campus in his car. The accused, coming from the wrong side on a two-wheeler, began arguing with him and later attacked him.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

Read Also
WATCH: 'Behno! Chappal Taiyar Rakhna…' MP CM Mohan Yadav Advices Ladli Behna, Slams Congress Over...
article-image

ACP Sanyogitaganj Tushar Singh said that the victim Gaurav Patidar, a resident of Rau, told police he had come to visit a patient admitted at the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Expert Committee To Curb Urban Chaos In Badlapur, Ensuring Systematic Town Planning
Bombay HC Orders Expert Committee To Curb Urban Chaos In Badlapur, Ensuring Systematic Town Planning
Navi Mumbai Demolition Case: Bombay HC Seeks Report To Determine If Plea Qualifies As PIL
Navi Mumbai Demolition Case: Bombay HC Seeks Report To Determine If Plea Qualifies As PIL
Mumbai Environment Alert: BMC To Enforce Stricter Pollution Penalties On Construction Sites From November
Mumbai Environment Alert: BMC To Enforce Stricter Pollution Penalties On Construction Sites From November
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case: 'Won’t Pass Any Order On Fahim Ansari’s Police Clearance Without Granting Access To State Material,' Says Bombay HC
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Case: 'Won’t Pass Any Order On Fahim Ansari’s Police Clearance Without Granting Access To State Material,' Says Bombay HC

While leaving, a man identified as Hardeep came from the wrong side on his bike and began arguing, accusing Gaurav of crossing too close. The arguments turned violent when Hardeep pulled out a knife and stabbed him, injuring him seriously. He also allegedly damaged Gaurav’s car.

Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Metro Operating Time Reduced; New Timings Are 3 PM To 7 PM

Indore Metro Operating Time Reduced; New Timings Are 3 PM To 7 PM

Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹4.5 Crore In Alirajpur District

Madhya Pradesh: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹4.5 Crore In Alirajpur District

Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital

Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital

Alert Traffic Cops Nab Two Mobile Snatchers In Indore

Alert Traffic Cops Nab Two Mobile Snatchers In Indore

Mobile Phones Worth Around ₹30 Lakh Stolen In MP's Ujjain; Traders Resort To Chakka Jam

Mobile Phones Worth Around ₹30 Lakh Stolen In MP's Ujjain; Traders Resort To Chakka Jam