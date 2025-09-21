Indore: Patient’s Attender Stabbed In Road Rage Incident At Super Specialty Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old youth who had come to visit a patient at the Super Specialty Hospital was stabbed with a knife in a road rage incident on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 pm under Sanyogitaganj police station limits when the victim was leaving the hospital campus in his car. The accused, coming from the wrong side on a two-wheeler, began arguing with him and later attacked him.

The victim was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

ACP Sanyogitaganj Tushar Singh said that the victim Gaurav Patidar, a resident of Rau, told police he had come to visit a patient admitted at the hospital.

While leaving, a man identified as Hardeep came from the wrong side on his bike and began arguing, accusing Gaurav of crossing too close. The arguments turned violent when Hardeep pulled out a knife and stabbed him, injuring him seriously. He also allegedly damaged Gaurav’s car.

Police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and further investigation is underway.