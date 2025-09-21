Alert Traffic Cops Nab Two Mobile Snatchers In Indore | Representative Image (Samvaad Broadcast)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The alertness of two traffic police constables helped nab two mobile snatchers red-handed on Friday.

The incident took place at Pipliyahana Square, where the traffic constables were on duty. According to a traffic police officer, police constable Bhagwat Singh Yadav was managing traffic at Pipliyahana Square when a passerby Laxman Kanodiya approached him for help.

He told the constable that while he was walking on the road, some youths on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and tried to escape.

Constable Bhagwat Singh immediately started chasing the accused on his motorcycle. He also alerted his colleague constable Ranjit Ninama, who was posted at the agriculture college square.

Both constables chased the suspects and successfully caught two of them along with their motorcycle. The other two jumped off the bike and fled from the spot.

During questioning, the arrested accused disclosed their identities as Shahrukh and Tausif. They were later handed over to Tilak Nagar police for further investigation.

The officer said that the swift action by constable Bhagwat Singh Yadav and constable Ranjit Ninama was appreciated, as it helped foil a mobile snatching attempt and ensured immediate arrest of two accused.

Traffic cops hold meeting with transport association

Traffic cops held a meeting with the Dewas Naka Transport Welfare Association and local transporters at Dewas Naka on Saturday. ACP Traffic Zone-02 Manoj Khatri and his team lead the meeting.

Discussions were held about heavy vehicle entry restrictions and safe traffic management.

The transporters were reminded to strictly follow the no-entry rules, ensure their drivers did not drive under the influence of alcohol and get proper verification of their drivers’ backgrounds. They were also instructed to follow road safety rules and avoid bringing vehicles into the city during restricted hours.

All participants assured full cooperation with the police to maintain smooth, safe and disciplined traffic in the city, especially during the festive season.

Notices to criminals

To maintain peace during the upcoming festive season, Juni Indore Police station staff issued red and yellow notices to habitual criminals of the area on Saturday.

These criminals were called to the police station, where their records were updated and they were strictly warned not to create any disturbance during the festive season.

Police officers advised them to stay away from fights or any criminal activity, warning that strict legal action would be taken if they were found involved in any offence.