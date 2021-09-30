Selling rice of fair-price shop to rice mill: 2 held in Indore

Indore: A joint team of the Crime Branch and food department arrested two persons on Wednesday for supplying rice of a fair-price shop to a rice mill in the Azad Nagar area. A case has been registered against eight people, including the rice mill owner and manager. The accused used to buy rice from a fair-price shop to supply it to the rice mill at a higher price.

ASP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that the police received a tip that some people were involved in supplying rice of a government fair-price shop to a rice mill, named M/s Palak Agro Industries on Nemawar Road. The team reached the place and found 34 bags containing rice in a loading vehicle parked on the mill premises and six bags at the mill. The Crime Branch and food department personnel seized bags containing about 20 quintals of rice from there. The value of the rice is approximately Rs 4.2 lakh.

During the investigations, the officials found complicity of the mill manager, Vishal Anand, loading vehicle driver, Shahnawaz, and his assistant driver, Ayyub, in the matter. The driver and his assistant allegedly told the officials that they used to bring the rice from a fair-price shop in the Baank area. They used to buy the rice at a price of Rs 12 per kilogram and supply it to the mill at Rs 16 per kilogram.

The police have registered a case against the mill owner, Rajendra Shyamnani; manager Vishal; drivers Shahnawaz and Ayyub; besides Mamta, Anshulika, Ajay and others from the shop. Two of the accused were arrested by the police and further investigations are underway.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:25 PM IST