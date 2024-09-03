 Security Breach In MY Hospital: Probe Panel Fails To Submit Report Within 24 Hours
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A probe committee investigating the incident of drunk attendant trying to break into women’s duty room at MY Hospital has missed its initial deadline to submit a report within 24 hours. The committee led by HoD Dr Dharmenda Jhawar was expected to submit the report on Monday as medical college authorities are waiting to take action on the basis of the same.

Meanwhile, the probe panel records statements have been taken from female doctors, nurses and other hospital staff to gather more information about the incident. According to accounts provided to the committee, a woman doctor reported that a drunk individual banged her duty room door for about three minutes. When she eventually opened the door, she found him alone and barely able to stand or walk.

The committee’s findings, once submitted, will determine the next steps. In response to the incident and delayed investigation, MY Hospital has implemented heightened security measures. Starting Monday, all visitors to the hospital are being screened and only those with a valid pass are allowed to enter. The hospital is also recording detailed information from all visitors, including temporarily collecting their Aadhaar cards, which are returned upon their exit.

Government vows accountability

Minister of State for Public Health, Narendra Shivaji Patel addressed the incident, calling it a severe breach of safety. He stressed that the investigation would be thorough and that the government is committed to the safety of healthcare professionals. Patel promised strict legal and departmental actions against anyone found responsible. If any department employees are involved, they will face disciplinary action, including possible removal from their position.

Apology submitted

Meanwhile, the accused submitted an apology letter on Monday claiming that he entered the ward because there was no doctor present and a patient's condition was deteriorating, prompting him to seek help.

