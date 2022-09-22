Sardarpur: Villagers slap assistant secretary in Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A chaotic situation developed in the camp organised under the Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan at Chalni village of Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district after one villager started slapping the assistant secretary.

According to information, villager Mangilal Jawaria started slapping assistant secretary Rajesh alias Ramsingh Bhuria during the camp organised at Chalni village, alleging that even after taking a bribe of Rs five thousand under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the benefit of the scheme was not received.

The incident took place in the presence of the village sarpanch, deputy sarpanch, secretary and villagers.

Amjhera Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and got the matter pacified.

Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma said that he had reached the camp after this incident happened.

Sharma said that villagers has submitted a memorandum to him accusing the assistant secretary of demanding a bribe. We accepted the memorandum and forwarded it to the regional panchayat coordinator for investigation. Whatever facts will come out after the investigation, further action will be taken accordingly.

On the other hand, SDM Rahul Chauhan said that he instructed the Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma that instead of getting the matter investigated by the Panchayat coordinator, he himself should investigate the matter and submit the investigation report to him.

Meanwhile, there was resentment among the officials and the employees after the incident as they questioned how they could implement government schemes if they face such humiliation in future.