Bhopal: Mute and deaf student pushed for seeking food at school, MPHRC seeks report

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh human rights commission has sought report on an incident of a minor Dalit mute and deaf girl student being allegedly pushed by the teacher on being asked for food. Thh girl, a student of government middle school Gondipura under Berasia police station, has sustained fracture on her hand.

The commission has asked the Bhopal district collector and superintendent of police (rural) to submit a report of the incident within two weeks, said the officials on Wednesday.

The officials said that when the girlís family approached the police station, the cops did not register their complaint.

The family thereafter filed a complaint on CM Helpline. It was only after the intervention of the higher-ups, a case was registered by police after four days of the incident.

On September 18, a case was registered against the teacher Nasir Khan. The villagers had demonstrated against the administration and police for not taking care of the victim and also not initiating any action against the teacher.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also taken cognizance of a video clip in which a cop is seen beating a mother and her sons over a minor dispute. The case involves a sub inspector Vinod Panthi, posted in the Ayodhya Nagar police station. The cop's residence is adjacent to a marriage hall. During birthday celebrations at the marriage garden on September 18, the cop had got into an argument with the family who had thrown a party. The SI had asked people at the party to stop making noise and over this Tranuum Khan, mother of the birthday boy and SI had entered into an argument. In the video clip, the cop is seen beating up the mother and her sons. Later, the Ayodhya Nagar police had registered a case against the family, but when the latter tried to lodge a counter FIR against the SI, the police did not register their complaint. The Commission has asked the Bhopal commissioner of police to submit a report within a month.

