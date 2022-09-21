Bhopal: MP Ranji skipper Aditya Shrivastava to lead senior team in JN Bhaya Trophy

Punnet Datey |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional Cricket Association (BDCA) has announced men's senior T20 team for JN Bhaya Trophy. Ranji trophy winning MP team's skipper Aditya Shrivastava will be the captain of Bhopal divisional team and MP Ranji team player Puneet Datey will be the vice-captain, according to BDCA president Dhruv Narayan Singh.

The other team players are Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Abhishek Singh, Aniket Verma, Palash Choudhary, Gaurav Pichoniya, Yuvraj Singh Tomar (wicketkeeper), Pranay Rai (wicketkeeper), Anubhav Agarwal, Rahul Batham, Prankesh Rai, Abhishek Verma, Ankush Tyagi, Gajendra Goswami, Saad Bagged.

“After winning Ranji Trophy, our confidence has grown. We believe we can win championship,” Ranji winning MP team player Puneet Datey told Free Press.

When asked how he feels as vice-captain of Bhopal team, he said, "I feel absolutely normal. I have been part of the Bhopal team for more than a decade and had been captain too."

When asked about JN Bhaya Trophy competition, Datey said "I think Indore team is a tough competitor. They have always been a good side when it comes to inter-divisional tournaments. Same for Ujjain as they are defending champions."

When asked whether it would be easier for them to win as there are three Ranji players in the team, he said, “No, state team preparation was on another level. Bhopal team just had a couple of sessions before tournament. So, it will not be easy for sure. But I believe we have an excellent chance of winning the tournament as we are a good side for limited over format.”

The first round of MPCA Inter Divisional T 20 Tournament for JN Bhaya Trophy will be held on Thursday. The second round will be held on September 23 and the third round on September 24.