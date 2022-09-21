Photos: Stay at cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Goa home for Rs 1,212 per night

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is becoming an Airbnb Host and offering an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his home in Goa, India.
Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, Singh's home pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Goa.
Six guests will have insider access to the cricketer's three-bedroom holiday home filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch.
Bookable on airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh, Singh's home will be available for Rs 1,212 per night - Singh's birthday and jersey number - for a two-night stay from October 14 - 16, 2022.
From its vantage point high on a hilltop, with 180-degree panoramic views of the sea beyond, Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which to explore the colorful charms of Goa's sun-kissed villages.
Expansive decks and terraces burst with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of color from bougainvillea and other flowers.
A luxurious pool features a swim-up bar and several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals alfresco.
Local Goan dishes will be served by the home's personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area.
The house is filled with photos of Singh's family and many cricket accolades - including his first ODI 150 - abound.
Guests will have exclusive access to Casa Singh, immersing themselves in the calming rhythms of life near the sea.
Elements of the stay include: - A virtual greet-and-meet by Yuvraj Singh upon arrival, a personalized welcome note sharing Singh's favourite hangout spots in Goa.
An excursion to the picturesque Divar Island on an e-bike, riding through mangrove fields, churches, temples, and beautiful homes, sundowners on the outdoor deck featuring bespoke meals highlighting Yuvraj's favorite local delicacies.
A screening of Yuvraj's iconic innings - reliving those moments at the cricketers' house- bespoke menus throughout the stay, featuring Yuvraj's favourite dishes, and personalized keepsakes from Yuvraj as souvenirs.
Bookings open at 1pm IST on September 28 at airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Goa. Plus taxes and fees. This two-night stay is not a contest.
