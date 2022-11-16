Sardarpur: ‘Temple thieves should be caught within five days’

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The above statement was said by regional MLA Pratap Grewal, reacting to robbery in three temples of Sardarpur. He warned police officials to arrest the accused within five days otherwise he will stage a protest in front of a sub-divisional officer of the police (SDOP) office.

According to Amjhera police station in-charge CB Singh, three temples in two villages Sultanpur and Banderi, under the station were looted by a group of miscreants. Valuables made up of gold-silver including crowns, garlands, utensils and others were looted from the Ram temple and Goddess temple in Sultanpur. A similar case happened in the Ram temple of Banderi.

As per information, the accused were also recorded in the CCTV installed on one of the houses of Sultanpur. They were four in number and were riding two bikes. The residents of the villages have also submitted a list of the missing items at the police station. Aggrieved devotees have demanded to take strict action against the miscreants. Investigation is going on, on the basis of CCTV footage.

Read Also Indore: 106 cr units of power supplied to industries