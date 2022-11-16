Indore: 106 cr units of power supplied to industries

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Covid-19 crisis long gone and life completely back to normal, industries are working in full swing due to which the demand for electricity is increasing.

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company supplied a total of 106 crore units to industries and consumers with high-tension connection in the Malwa-Nimar region in the past two months.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said electricity was being provided to industrial units according to the demand. This power is being supplied through high-capacity lines of 11KV, 33KV, 132KV and 220KV.

Tomar said that, at present, about 4,100 industrial units were being provided electricity in the Malwa-Nimar region. “This electricity consumption is about 1.75 crore units daily. In two months, the power company has supplied 106 crore units through to industries in Indore and Ujjain division. Out of this, more than 75 crore units have been supplied to industrial units located in Indore, Pithampur and Dewas. Tomar said that executive engineer, superintending engineer-level officers were posted separately for the supply and other help of consumers with high-tension connections.

