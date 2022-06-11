Sardarpur: Teak wood being illegally transported seized, 4 booked

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur forest officials have seized a truck laden with teak wood worth over three lakh rupees at Phoolgawdi Bypass on National Highway in Sardarpur on Saturday. The truck was transporting the wood illegally from Gujarat to Sagar in Madhya Pradesh contravening the TP (Transit pass) limit.

According to forest sources, a team of forest officials received information about the transportation of illegal teak wood from Gujarat. Acting on the tip-off, officials intercepted a truck bearing registration number MP 34 H 6505 during patrolling and the truck was impounded at forest department premises, Sardarpur.

During the course of interrogation, it was revealed that the truck was transporting the wood illegally to Kalpana Timber (Firm) in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. A total of 433 teak wood logs worth over Rs 3 lakh at the market rate were seized.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Forest Produce Trade Regulation Act against driver Rajaram Sahi, who is a resident of Sagar and three others including the vehicle owner, helper and purchaser. Further investigation is underway into the case.

