Sardarpur Local body polls: Distribution of nomination papers starts

In addition to that, a large number of villagers have been thronging Sardarpur tehsil headquarters to get nomination forms for the posts of janpad and district panchayat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): After a long gap of seven years, residents of Sardarpur tehsil are gearing up for simultaneous local body elections for the post of panch and sarpanch.

Distribution of nomination papers for the post of panch and sarpanch for the Gram Panchayat elections commenced at 10 sector centres on Monday. These 10 sector centres are Phulgavadi, Jolana, Barmandal, Dasai, Amjhera, Dhulet, Dattigaon, Golpura, Ringnod, and Tirla village.

Elections are to be held for 1,415 posts of Panch, 25 posts of district members and 06 district panchayat members across 95 Gram Panchayat under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. Local leaders have been thronging the office of electricity office to obtain no-dues certificates.

As per details, around 500 nomination forms for the posts of panch and sarpanch have been distributed at the time this news was written but not a single form has been submitted.

