After two years, IIM Indore to hold Conference on Excellence in Research and Education from June 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to conduct the 12th edition of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education (CERE) from June 3-5.

The conference, which will be conducted in hybrid mode, focuses on the theme “Digital Decade: E-Learning, E-Business, and E-Working”.

The CERE is going to be held after a gap of two years. The elite b-school could not hold the conference due to Covid-19 crisis for the last two years.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai noted that the previous decade has entirely transformed our lives with the tremendous advancement in technology. ‘This digital revolution has proven to be a boon, especially during the pandemic. IIM Indore aims to be a contextually relevant institution, and thus, our conference theme will focus on the aspects of this digital and technical transformation,” he said. The conference would get together academicians, researchers and experts to share their views on the theme.

Apart from various workshops on significant topics by the experts, the conference would also witness numerous paper presentations on different tracks. These include Digital Business Operations, Business Economics and Finance, Business Policy and Strategic Management, Communication in Business and Research, Entrepreneurship, Information Systems in Management, Marketing, Liberal Studies, etc.

Kishan Suthar and Abhinay Mishra, CERE coordinators, and FPM 2021 participants, said that CERE 2022 has received the maximum number of submissions for the paper presentations in the conference theme track.

“We are excited to welcome our experts, delegates and speakers to the conference. Some of the names include Prof Arvind Sahay, faculty, IIM Ahmedabad; Prof Sonjaya Gaur, New York University; Prof Saman Muthukumarana, director – Data Science Nexus and faculty, University of Manitoba; Prof Tathagatha Bandyopadhyay, professor, DAIICT Gandhinagar; Harshvardhan Chauhan, VP, Chief Marketing and Omnichannel officer, Spencer’s Retail; Amardeep Randhawa, head – Monetization and Partnerships, Adani Digital, and Arnab Deb, industry expert on ESG, Manager research – Sustainalytics.

The conference would also felicitate the best papers during the valedictory event.

