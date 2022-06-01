 
Indore: CM Chouhan inaugurates Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge

After attending the Indore Gaurav Diwas, he reached Indore 2 segment to inaugurate the long-awaited Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge which got completed in more than three years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurating Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the inauguration of Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a government hospital, a college and a sports complex will be set up in Indore constituency No. 2.

Chouhan said better medical and educational facilities, along with sports facilities, will be set up in Indore constituency No. 2. He then announced plans to start a government hospital, college and sports complex within a year.

article-image

