Indore: CM Chouhan inaugurates Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurating Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): At the inauguration of Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a government hospital, a college and a sports complex will be set up in Indore constituency No. 2.

After attending the Indore Gaurav Diwas, he reached Indore 2 segment to inaugurate the long-awaited Kulkarni ka Bhatta bridge which got completed in more than three years.

Chouhan said better medical and educational facilities, along with sports facilities, will be set up in Indore constituency No. 2. He then announced plans to start a government hospital, college and sports complex within a year.