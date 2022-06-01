Indore: Man caught after he uploads his mom's photo in stolen mobile

Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a person in connection with a mobile phone theft on Tuesday. Interestingly, the accused had updated his mother’s photo on a social media account of the mobile owner and he had given the stolen mobile phone to his mother. The police managed to trace the accused on the basis of his mother's photo.

Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that the accused named Rajeev was arrested for stealing a mobile phone in Banganga area. After stealing the mobile phone, the accused had gifted it to his mother and had uploaded her photo in the social media account of the real owner of the phone. When the mobile owner found the woman’s photo on his account, he informed the police. The police started an investigation and somehow managed to identify the woman and arrested her son for stealing the mobile phone.

Couple booked in elderly man’s suicide

A couple was booked in the suicide case of an elderly man, police said on Tuesday. It is said that the couple had lent Rs 50,000 to the man and they were harassing him for more interest on the principal amount. According to police, Ramsharan, a resident of Pardeshipura, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance on May 26. During the investigation, the police found that he had borrowed money from a woman named Khushi and her husband Krishna. The accused were harassing him for more interest due to which he was under depression and took such an extreme step. The police are investigating the case further.

Man booked for not giving tenant’s information to police

Azad Nagar police registered a case against a man for not giving information about his tenants to the police. According to the police, a case under section 188 of the IPC was registered against one Radheshay, a resident of Musakhedi area of the city.

Two booked for thrashing youth, damaging his vehicle

Two persons were booked for thrashing a youth over a petty issue and damaging his four-wheeler in Chandan Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, Usman, a resident of Sector E in Chandan Nagar has lodged a complaint that he was going somewhere when the accused named Mohsin stopped him and he asked for money. When Usman refused to give money, the accused thrashed him. Then, his father named Habla reached the spot and he too thrashed the complainant. Usman managed to flee from their clutches and he reached home but the accused reached there too. They allegedly damaged his four-wheeler and again thrashed him. A search was on for the accused