Reservation for Zila Panchayat Chairmen completed; Bhopal for Female, Gwalior and Indore reserved for SC Women

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reservation process for the post of District Panchayat Chairmen in 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh was conducted on Tuesday. The post of Bhopal Zila Panchayat chairman has been reserved for women. The seat in Indore, Gwalior is reserved for SC women. 26 districts have been de-reserved. These include Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Out of 52 Zila Panchayats, 8 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 14 for Scheduled Tribes. Only 4 seats have been reserved for the OBC which stands at 7.69%. The reservation has been halved compared to last time. For this slip was drawn out of 18 seats. The process of reservation was conducted on the basis of previous reservation including population. Out of 4 seats, 2 have been reserved for women.

As many as 8 District Panchayats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes. These include Indore, Gwalior, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Katni, Ratlam and Dewas. Out of these, Indore, Gwalior, Ratlam and Dewas are reserved for SC women.

The reservation process was completed by Alok Kumar Singh, Director of Panchayati Raj Department at Bhopal's Institute of Water Management (Walmi). There may be a delay in the reservation process of the presidents of the urban bodies, as there are more than 300 bodies.

District - Old Status - Now

Alirajpur - ST - ST (Female)

Agar Malwa - SC (Female) - Unreserved

Anuppur - ST - Unreserved (Female)

Ashoknagar - OBC (Female) - Unreserved

Burhanpur - OBC (Female) - ST

Bhind - SC - Unreserved (Female)

Barwani - ST (Female) - ST

Balaghat - Unreserved (Female) - Unreserved

Betul - ST - Unreserved

Bhopal - OBC - Unreserved (Female)

Chhatarpur - SC - Unreserved (Female)

Chhindwara - ST (Female) - SC

Dindori - ST (Female) - ST

Datia - SC (Female) - Unreserved

Dhar - ST (Female) - Unreserved

Dewas - Unreserved - SC (Female)

Damoh - Unreserved - OBC (Female)

Gwalior - Unreserved - SC (Female)

Guna - Unreserved (Female) - OBC

Harda - OBC (Female) - ST

Narmadapuram - OBC (Male) - ST (Female)

Indore - Unreserved (Female) - SC (Female)

Jabalpur - Unreserved (Female) - ST

Jhabua - ST - ST (Female)

Khandwa - ST (Female) - SC

Katni - Unreserved - SC

Khargone - ST (Female) - Unreserved

Morena - Unreserved - Unreserved (Female)

Mandsaur - Unreserved - OBC (Female)

Mandla - ST (Female) - ST

Neemuch - Unreserved (Female) - Unreserved

Narsinghpur - Unreserved - ST (Female)

Niwari - New District - Unreserved (Female)

Panna - Unreserved - Unreserved (Female)

Rewa - General (Unreserved) - ST (Female)

Ratlam - ST - SC (Female)

Raisen - Unreserved (Female) - Unreserved

Rajgarh - OBC (Female) - Unreserved

Sagar - Unreserved (Female) - Unreserved

Seoni - Unreserved (Female) - SC

Satna - OBC (Female) - ST

Shahdol - ST - Unreserved (Female)

Sheopur - Unreserved - ST (Female)

Singrauli - Unreserved - ST (Female)

Sidhi - Unreserved - Unreserved (Female)

Shajapur - SC (Female) - OBC

Sehore - SC (Female) - Unreserved

Shivpuri - OBC (Female) - Unreserved

Tikamgarh - SC (Female) - Unreserved (Female)

Ujjain - ST - Unreserved (Female)

Umaria - ST - Unreserved (Female)

Vidisha - Unreserved - Unreserved (Female)