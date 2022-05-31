Bhopal: State adds 45 cases to COVID-19 tally, no death reported

Coronavirus |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 caseload in the state rose to 10,42,563 on Monday after 45 persons were detected with the infection, while the death toll stood without change at 10,736, an official said.

The positivity rate was 0.6 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 32 to touch 10,31,509, leaving the state with 318 active cases, he said.

With 7,443 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,92,99,693, the official added.

A government release said 11,90,20,787 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 83,394 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,563, New cases 45, Death toll 10,736, Total recoveries 10,31,509, Active cases 318, Number of tests conducted so far 2,92,99,693.

