Bhopal: FIR against five constables for using fake caste certificate to get job in Datia

The cops had used fake ST certificates to get the job

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Datia police have registered a case against the five police constables including one woman for using a fake schedule caste certificate to get a job in the department, said the police on Monday.

A complaint was filed in March in which it was alleged that five police constables had used the fake caste certificate to get the job in the police department.

Additional superintendent of police Kamal Mourya told Free Press that the Kotwali police have registered a case under section 420,468,471 and other sections of IPC against the five police constables. The police have registered the case against Laiyek Ram Manjhi, Kanchan Singh Manjhi, Gajraj Singh Manjhi, Khuman Singh Manjhi, woman constable Neetu Singh Manjhi.

“A complaint was received by the police in which it was stated that the five had used fake ST certificates to get the job. When the police investigated the case it was found that they belonged to another category and had obtained the fake certificate and got the job,” the ASP added.

