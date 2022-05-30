Bhopal: Bihar man arrested for running fake appointment racket in city

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a 28-year-old man hailing from Bihar and owner of seven institutions for cheating people in the name of giving jobs in the city, the official said on Monday.

According to reports, the accused had given the fake appointment letter to over 400 people for Rs 4 lakh to 5 lakh a person.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the police got a tipoff in which it was claimed that one hostel director was running a fake appointment letter distribution racket.

Following the tipoff, the police detained the accused Ashu Kumar on May 20 from Pandey boy’s hostel situated in Kotra Sultanabad area in the city. Ashu, a resident of Bihar is a computer science graduate.

The police registered the case under section 420,467,468,471 of IPC and started the investigations into the matter.

During the search operation in the hostel, the police found a huge number of letterheads of Datia government medical college and a list in which names of over 400 people were written.

The documents which were confiscated contain the details of appointment letter, interview letters, appointment certificate, ID cards of 32 posts in which the seal and signature of the dean were present.

The police have also seized two registers, two computers and several documents from the spot.

Nonetheless, the police suspected that people from the medical college and others were involved in the racket. The police would take action against them shortly.

Selection and Appointment letters of 32 posts include

Selection and Appointment letters given on 32 posts include, upper grade clerk, lower grade clerk, peon, peon (contractual), pharmacist, staff nurse, assistant statical office, statical officer , computer operator, driver, driver (contractual), emergency medical officer, librarian, lab assistant, lab technician, health inspector, technical assistant, medical social worker, male nurse, dental technician, receptionist, ECG technician, hostel officer, MRO, sub registrar, physiotherapist, OT technician, dissection hall attainder, etc.

The police also came to know about the properties owned by the accused which include Singh catering, Pandey boys hostel, Singh education and social welfare society, Singh construction, Anmol Raag (Hindi magazine) and Singh enterprises.