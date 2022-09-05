Sardarpur: Teachers take out rally in Sumitra Parmar’s memory

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Sanyukt Karmachari Sangh paid tributes to school teacher Sumitra Parmar who died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

Hundreds of teachers took out a silent rally from Ambedkar intersection and reached the SDM office where they handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan addressed to the Chief Minister, demanding that the teachers be kept free from non-academic work.

They said that due to the burden of non-academic work, teachers are unable to do their basic teaching work, due to which the studies of the students are also affected. This affects the result of students at examinations and for this the teachers are blamed.

Sumitra Parmar posted as the school teacher at the middle school in Phulgawadi village, about three kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

She was engaged in linking voter ID cards with the Aadhar cards of villagers.

Read Also Sardarpur: School teacher dies under mysterious circumstances