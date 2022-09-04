Sardarpur: School teacher dies under mysterious circumstances

Sumitra Parmar |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sumitra Parmar posted as the school teacher at the middle school in Phulgawadi village, about three kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

She was engaged in linking voter ID cards with the Aadhar cards of villagers. On Friday, she went door-to-door in Phoolgavadi village to do her work. She returned home at 6 pm after completing her duty. On Saturday at 8 am, she was about to leave for work. However, she felt uneasy and started vomiting. Looking at her condition, Sumitra's brother took her to the community health centre in Sardarpur. As her condition was deteriorating, doctors there referred her to Dhar, where she died while undergoing treatment there.

Sumitra’s family members informed that she belongs to Phulgavadi and used to live in Delmi village, near Dhar district headquarters about 50-kilometre from Phulgavadi, where she was posted.

She used to travel between Delmi and Phoolgawadi daily by bus. Her family members added that she is staying at her brother’s place for the last four days to complete voter ID and Aadhaar linking work.

The kin added that the last date for linking work was August 31. Even after her efforts, this work could not be completed on August 31. Therefore, Sumitra stayed at her brother's house in Phoolgawadi for the last 4 days. She visited every house in the village and was engaged in completing this work.

Sumitra’s brother Dasharatha told that his sister was under tremendous pressure and was fearing administrative action since work was not completed even after her efforts.

Employees to submit memorandum

Members of Employees United Front will submit a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chouhan demanding justice for school teacher Sumitra Parmar, who died while doing BLO work in Phoolagawadi. Sunil Sancheti informed that they will visit the SDM office at 3.30 pm and demand to keep teachers free from non-academic work.

Read Also Sardarpur: Lok Seva Kendra inaugurated at Amjhera