Sardarpur: Lok Seva Kendra inaugurated at Amjhera

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sub-divisional magistrate Rahul Chauhan inaugurated the sub-Lok Seva Kendra at Amjhera, gram panchayat of Sardarpur by cutting a ribbon on Saturday. According to the administration, people can receive services similar to the main centre through this sub-center.

Reportedly, the government has instructed that sub-Lok Seva Kendras be established in the gram panchayats of Dhar's seven tehsils where the population is above 5, 000. In this regard, Collector Dr Pankaj Jain, district panchayat CEO K L Meena built a sub-center at Amjhera.

SDM Chouhan said that due to the inauguration of this sub-public service center, the rural citizens of Amjhera will get the advantages of its service without traveling to Sardarpur or Dhar.

Sardarpur Public Service Center director Taranjit Kaur informed that the benefit of 276 identified facilities of various departments would be provided at these sub-service centers. On this occasion, SDOP Ram Singh Meda, naib tehsildar Antarsingh Kanesh and many public representatives of the village were also present.