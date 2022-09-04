Bhopal: Resentment over portfolio distribution; two MiC members resign

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two mayor-in-council (MiC) members of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) resigned from their positions on Saturday night, just four hours after distribution of portfolios.

The members who resigned include Jitendra Shukla and Chhaya Thakur who are from Govindpura constituency.

They said corporators from Govindpura state assembly constituency were sidelined while those from medical education minister Vishvas Sarang’s constituency Narela got important departments.

Shukla was made head of BMC’s finance department and Thakur was made incharge of urban poverty alleviation department.

On their Facebook pages, they said, “Neglect of Govindpura constituency, which has given 17 corporators to BJP in the civic body elections, has caused resentment among party workers and local people. Govindpura is the constituency from where BJP mayor Malti Rai got a lead of 64,000 votes.”

The members and other corporators from Govindpura constituency held a meeting at Govindpura constituency MLA Krishna Gaur’s residence on Saturday. Krishna Gaur is daughter-in-law of former chief minister late Babulal Gaur.

Talking to media persons MLA Krishna Gaur said, “Members resigned due to neglect of Govindpura constituency, which has been a BJP stronghold for the past 45 years. They held a meeting because of resentment. The constituency has given a maximum number of 17 corporators.”

She said the most important civil engineering department has been given to Ashok Vani of Narela assembly constituency, water works and sewage to Ravindra Yati of Huzur constituency and sanitation and solid waste management to RK Singh Baghel of South-West constituency.”

Krishna Gaur further said, “Mayor Malti Rai and Minister Vishvas Sarang both come from Narela constituency, so development work will take place there more.”

MiC members & their portfolios

Rabindra Yeti: Waterworks and Sewage - Huzur Assembly constituency

Rajesh Hingorani: Electrical and Workshop - Huzur Assembly seat

Sushma Bavisa: GAD – Central Assembly constituency

Ashok Vani: Civil Engineering and Gardens – Narela Assembly constituency

Anand Agarwal: Planning and IT- Narela Assembly constituency

Chhaya Thakur : NULM - Govindpura Assembly

Jitendra Shukla: Finance and Accounts – Govindpura assembly constituency

Manoj Rathore : Transport & BCLL – North Assembly constituency

Jagdish Yadav : Revenue - South West Assembly constituency

RK Singh Baghel: Sanitation and Solid Waste Management - South-West Assembly constituency