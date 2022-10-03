Sardarpur: Order released regarding delay in uniform distribution

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An order has been released by the state education centre's Bhopal commissioner Dhanaraju S regarding the delay in distribution of school uniforms to government school students of Madhya Pradesh. In which, he has issued point- wise guidelines to all the collectors of the state.

He said to credit the amount of uniforms of 5th and 8th standard students to their respective bank accounts. On the other hand, he had directed the national rural livelihood mission (NRLM) department to distribute the uniforms among the students studying in 1st-4th and 6th-7th standards before October 15.

Notably, about 35 thousand students of Sardarpur government schools are deprived of uniform even after the academic session 2022-23 began four months ago, which should be distributed before August 15. According to government figures, about 350 government primary and secondary schools are running in the tehsil whose students are attending schools without uniform. The parents of these students are blaming the NRLM department for the delay.

