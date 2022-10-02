Sardarpur: Block Resource Coordinator opts for virtual medium to connect 450 govt schools

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a positive move, the Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) office has turned to a cost-effective and time-saving virtual medium to connect with a total of 450 government schools which fall under the Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

The move underscores the government’s push towards increasing the adoption of technology in the education sector.

Under Janpad Education Centre, principals and public teachers of these schools would connect through video conferencing via Google meet in order to address grievances and issues pertaining to schools, without having to physically come to the office.

This has set an example of how leveraging technology and innovation can facilitate greater inclusion in the education sector. Saturday has been decided to hold the virtual meeting for principals and teachers.

The meeting would be postponed if any public holiday falls on that particular day. On the other hand, Class 5 and Class 8 final examinations will be held on the Board pattern so all private schools would also be digitally connected on a single common platform with the BRC office.

