Sardarpur: 35K government schools students still waiting for uniforms

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There is a stir among the 35 thousand students of Sardarpur government schools regarding the delay in the distribution of school uniforms to them. According to information, the said uniform set should have been distributed by August 15 but, there is no trace of the uniforms even after four months of the beginning of the 2022-23 academic session. Under the education policy, the uniform of students studying in government schools from classes first to eighth is distributed by the administration.

According to government figures, about 350 govt primary and secondary schools are running in the tehsil whose students are deprived of uniforms. The parents of these students are blaming the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) Department for the delay. Earlier an amount of rupees 600 was given to them to buy their child's uniform. Now, rather than distributing money, NRLM was assigned to provide uniforms to them.

According to students, the quality of uniforms distributed by the NRLM is very poor. Also, last year they gave shirts and half-pants instead of full pants to children. Block Resource Centre (BRC) officer Bootsingh Bhanwar said that he doesn't know whether the money for the uniforms has been received by the NRLM. He added, he also can't tell the actual date when the students will be able to get their uniforms.