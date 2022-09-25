Sardarpur: Controversy over Narsingh temple priest's appointment

Shree Narsingh temple |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The appointment of Mahant Santosh Mishra as the priest of the famous Shree Narsingh temple in Sardarpur has triggered a controversy, with both parties approaching the police.

According to details, Mahant Santosh Mishra, son of the former temple priest currently serves as priest at Narsingh temple.

Villagers claimed that supporters of Ramtaran Maru disrupt temple management and even indulge in immoral acts. They even threaten women of implicating them in false cases

Sarpanch and other representatives of Nar Singh Devla Gram Panchayat had unanimously passed a resolution, recommending Santosh Mishra as the new priest following the death of Shyamdas Maharaj.

On the other hand, Maru, a member of the trust claimed that the trust has appointed Rahul Sharma, hailing from Bhangarh as a priest of the temple. Thus the present priest Santosh Mishra does not have any right to serve as a priest at the temple. When he raised his voice, supporters of Mishra pelted stones at his home located at Pasawada and even threatened him. A case was filed from Maruís side at Sardarpur Police Station and a case was registered against Ghanshyam Mishra, Dharmendra Thakur, Ramesh Bhil, Ditiya Bhil and other two women under relevant sections of IPC.

Mishra claimed that his ancestors have been serving in the temple for 200 years. Following his fatherís death, the village entrusted responsibility to him. Some anti-social elements have been disrupting the working of the temple and even denying entry of tribals inside the temple. An application was filed at Sardarpur Police Station on September 21, 2022, but to no avail. They have threatened to approach the SDM, collector and even state CM if appropriate action is not taken.