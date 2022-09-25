Sardarpur: 8 out of 11 stolen cows and calves found, rustlers at large

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Saturday claimed to have solved a cattle theft case and recovered 8 out of 11 stolen cattle from the forest area of Tanda village of Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district.

According to details, around 11 cows and their calves were stolen from Ganesh Bhadkeshwar Cowshed, Bhopwar, located around 5 km away from Sardarpur headquarters, a few days ago.

Minister of state, chairman of the Govansh Board Nar Singh Maharaj and Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal had expressed deep concerns and urged police to recover stolen cattle at the earliest. The SP Aditya Pratap Singh, SDOP Ram Singh Medha along with Sardarpur SHO Dinesh Sharma planned a strategy to nab the rustlers.

Earlier, Gaushala Management Committee handed over a memorandum to SP Dhar following which a team was constituted led by Sub Divisional Officer Police Sardarpur Ram Singh Meda. The team received a tip-off regarding some unidentified persons along with cattle in the Champiya forest area and heading towards Bagh. Acting promptly, the team succeeded in recovering 8 out of 11 stolen cattle but the rustlers managed to flee from the scene.

