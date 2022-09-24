Sardarpur: School teacher booked for beating Class 10 student

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amzhera police outpost booked a private school teacher under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code for beating a girl student of Class 10 with a stick for not completing her homework.

The incident was reported at Dasai village that falls under Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district. Though the incident took place on September 20, Amzhera police registered a complaint on September 23 after the girl was admitted to the hospital.

According to information, complainant Jagdish, a resident of Ledgaon informed that his daughter Saloni, a student of Class 10 is studying in the Pink Flower Higher Secondary School in Dasai where her maths teacher Vijay Patidar beat her with a stick.

Jagdish informed the police that Patidar had given some homework to students. Due to some family reasons, his daughter could not complete her homework and as a result not only was she beaten up but was also threatened by the teacher that he will kill her if she does not do her homework the next time.

The student went home and narrated the entire incident to her family. She became unconscious after narrating the incident.

Her family members admitted her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for the last two days. After the incident, family members along with other villagers reached Dasai police outpost to lodge their complaint.

Jagdish informed that the police were reluctant to register their complaint, in the meantime doctor administered her a bottle of blood as she was very weak. Two-day after the incident, Amzhera police registered a case against the school teacher.

The family has alleged that this is not the first case of assault on students in the school. This type of incident has happened in the past also. But despite this, the school management is not taking any action against the teacher.

When contacted, block education officer Pramod Kumar Mathur said that he does not have information about any such incident and that if the student's parents lodge their complaint with him, the department will take relevant action in the matter.