Sardarpur: 108 Ambulance Service fails to serve purpose

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The much-touted 108 Ambulance Service launched by the state government with an aim to rush needy patients to the hospital has failed to serve its purpose at the community health centre (CHC) in Sardarpur town of Dhar district.

The '108' helpline for emergency medical and ambulance service went out of order about two months ago in CHC due to some technical issues. Due to which, it fails to provide timely medical aid to accident victims, pregnant women and other patients.

On contract basis, 108 helpline for emergency medical and ambulance of Jai Maa Ambe Private Limited, Bhopal was providing free medical services in CHC in Sardarpur.

108 Sanjeevani Ambulance Number MP 02 AV 6832 went out of service due to some glitches. Contractor of the company had taken it to Dhar in order to get it repaired which remained unsuccessful even after a month has passed now. Patients are now left with no other option but to take private ambulances at higher rates. Following the outage, CBMO Sheela Mujalda while discussing with Free Press said that 108 Sanjeevani Ambulance has been under repair due to some glitches. It will return to service as soon as it is repaired. Sardarpur will soon get 2 ambulance services. However, ambulance services to transport pregnant women, children and those who require emergency medical attention remains a challenge in the region.

