Sardarpur: Groom killed in car crash hours before his wedding

Sardarpur/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on the families of the victim and the bride with the death of the bridegroom a few hours before his wedding after a car in which he was travelling towards the bride's place met with a tragic road mishap.

The incident took place about three-kilometre away from Sardarpur village on Indore ñ Ahmedabad National Highway at around 8 am on Saturday. According to information, Ritesh alias Ajay, son of Ambaram Siddhad, a resident of Titgaria village under Anjad tehsil of Barwani district died while on the way to Indore after his car met with an accident. Four others including his sister, Radhika, brother Ajay, cousin Kishore, son of Champalal Siddhad and one Aarti, wife of Ajay who were in the car with Ritesh seriously injured.

As soon as the news reached the bride's place, family members who were keenly waiting for the groom and his family members rushed to the accident site, which is about 28 kilometres from their native place.

Sardarpur police have registered a case and have begun an investigation. The police informed that Ritesh was set to enter into the wedlock with the daughter of Rajendra Dantlecha, a resident of Labriya village in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district.

As per the schedule, Ritesh, his family and other relatives left for Labriya village in the wee hours. As they were 28-kilometre away from the brideís village, Ritesh's car MP-09/WF-4959 collided with the road dividers and overturned into the field. Five persons, including Ritesh, were seriously injured in the accident. The family members who were following them immediately evacuated Ritesh and others from the mangled vehicle and decided to take Ritesh to Indore for treatment but he died on the way. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle dozed off momentarily, resulting in the accident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:46 PM IST