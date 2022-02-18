Bhopal: MPFDC Ex-chairman Pateriya dies 11 days after attempting suicide

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (MPFDC) chairman Shivshankar Pateriya, who had allegedly consumed poisonous substance 11 days ago, died in a hospital here on Friday.

Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak confirmed the death of Pateriya, who had allegedly attempted suicide in his home in Sagar district.

Agasod (district Sagar) Police station in-charge Ravendra Singh Bagri told Free Press that the case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police is already in possession of his suicide note and investigation will be initiated taking its contents in note.

In his suicide note, addressed to his family, Pateriya had blamed one of his friends Hanuman Prasad Dwivedi, a resident of Panna, for allegedly betraying him. As per the suicide note, Pateriya had suffered financial losses due to Dwivedi. In the note, Pateriya also mentioned that he has been falsely framed in a case under section 307 of IPC.

Pateriya, a supporter of former chief minister Uma Bharti, had left a few lines for her in his suicide note. He had asked her to forgive him for his act.

Pateriya had allegedly consumed poisonous substance on the intervening night of February 8 and 9. His family later rushed him to Agasaud primary health centre. Their family members informed the health officials that Pateriya had consumed some poisonous substance. The Agasaud hospital referred Pateriya to Bina CHC, and from there he was sent to Sagar district hospital. But the family members admitted him in a private hospital.

Later when his health did not improve he was brought to Bhopal and admitted to a private hospital. The deceased's nephew Saurabh Pateria said his uncle, who was arrested in an attempt to murder case in November last year, was tense after being released on bail four months later. With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:43 PM IST