Sardarpur: Free eye check-up camp organised

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 42 patients were examined for cataract at a free eye check-up camp held at community health Centre located in Sardarpur town of Dhar district on Wednesday. The free lens implantation eye camp was organised under the 37th eye donation fortnight in collaboration with District Blindness Prevention Committee Dhar and CMC Trust Indore.

A team of qualified doctors & opticians was hired, who carried all the required equipment & machinery to the camps as per the guidance of CBMO, Ophthalmologist Sheela Mujalda Saurabh Borasi.

Out of the 137 patients examined by Ophthalmology Assistant Satish Parashar, 42 cataract patients have been selected for operation in the camp and sent to Choithram eye hospital for medical treatment. All the facilities including operation, hospital charges, food and even travel expenses will be free for the patients. The camp was inaugurated by SDM Rahul Chauha, senior doctor Dr ML Jain and Dr. Ashish Dal. Necessary guidance was provided to the patients during the camp. Medical checkup was carried out by qualified doctors including Nitin Joshi and Naushad Ali Naqvi. Patidar, BCM Raju Gadaria, BPM SohanPatidar, Tolaram Baria, Vinod Shree Mall besides other Asha workers played commendable role.

