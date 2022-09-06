Sardarpur: SDM assures shed construction over dilapidated school building

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Government Primary School, Talavpara, located around 13 kilometres away from Sardarpur town of Dhar district has been in dilapidated condition for the last many years. Observing the worse condition of the school, the Manglik Bhawan of the village is being used as an alternative option to conduct classes for 2 months now.

SDM Rahul Chouhan on Tuesday undertook an inspection of the dilapidated building of the school and took stock of the classes at Manglik Bhawan in the village.

Earlier, Free Press had prominently raised the issue.

During discussions, SDM apprised locals about the construction of a shed over the dilapidated school building until a new building is constructed. SDM added that a proposal for a new school building has been sent to Bhopal. Building construction would begin as soon as approval is granted. SDM also instructed BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar to bring down the dilapidated roof and begin the construction of a tin-shade over the building.

Notably, the ceiling of the classrooms is crumbling and can fall at any time. The school management Committee has repeatedly demanded from the officials of the education department that the building be reconstructed. Villagers also made applications in a public hearing at the Collector's office.