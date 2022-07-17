Sardarpur: Collector inspects wellness centres, finds staff negligent on duty

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Pankaj Jain on Saturday visited several villages under the Sardarpur block of Dhar district.

During this, he undertook inspections of several primary sub-health centres of Marol, Idaria, Bhimrod, Semalia, Dattigaon and Machaliya villages in order to monitor the functioning of the health services in government-run centres. During the inspection of the health centre at Marol village, he expressed displeasure over the functioning of the staff, as community health officer Prakash Baghel was found absent. Further, he gave instructions to chief medical and health officer, Shirish Raghuvanshi and NMS Nargis Sheikh to reside at headquarters.

Similarly, staff members especially CHO Payal Tanwar was found to be negligent on duty, during the inspection of the Idriya health centre. He also heard the grievances of people and asked the officials to ensure the provision of basic amenities for people.

He rode a motorcycle to the sub-health centre in Machaliya village where he instructed the contractors to complete construction work within five days and CHO Dheeraj Davar to attend to work on time and provide better services to the patients without fail. He instructed that the services of CHO Sangeeta Prajapat be terminated as she was found to be absent from duty at the Health centre located at Dattigaon village health centre.