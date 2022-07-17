e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Oral quiz on theme ‘Snakes of India’ organised in city to mark World Snake Day

The oral quiz competition was organised by Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal to mark World Snake Day.

Sunday, July 17, 2022
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Name the snake of India which builds nests to lay eggs and how many sets of teeth can grow in the life of snakes?

These questions were asked in an Oral Quiz on the theme ‘Snakes of India’. Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhopal (a regional centre of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi) a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India; organised the event on Saturday on the occasion of World Snake Day.

In this competition the eight teams comprising two students participated from various schools of Bhopal. Apart from these students, 32 students also participated in the event as observers.

Oral and visual questions were asked during the quiz. Many other interesting questions were also asked during the quiz. Apart from questions, many interesting information was also shared with students and teachers.

Four teams for the final round were selected out of two preliminary rounds. Rishabh Kothari and Dhairya Garg from Delhi Public School, Kolar Road bagged first prize respectively.

Himanshu Jaiswal and Shikhar Sharma from Bal Bharti Public School, Neelbad bagged second prize while Aaish Jaan Khan and Ishaque Malik from Bal Bhawan School, Shamla Hills, Bhopal bagged third prize respectively. Prachi Bhojwani and Richa Shrama from Navnidh Hassomal Lakhani Public School, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bhopal won the encouragement prize.

Escort teachers from all eight schools were present during the quiz. Scientist –C and Co-ordinate of the programme Manik Lal Gupta was Quiz Master of the oral quiz.

article-image

