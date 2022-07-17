Bhopal: ‘Saving is an art that everyone must learn’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Saving is an Art that everyone must learn, and starting up with a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a great step toward investing, says Head-Solutions and Pre-Sales, Moolya Software Testing Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru, Abhilash Hari.

“While investing one should keep in mind that no one can get rich quickly, one needs to be consistent, do proper research and start young to make the most out of your money,” he added.

Abhilash was speaking in a session on ‘Financial Literacy and Technology,’ organised by the Department of Management at Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) in the city. He was the guest speaker.

The speaker said that students must start earning money by doing internships and freelancing which provides them with new skills and confidence. Earning money is worthwhile only when we put that money into working so that it grows manifold.

According to the speaker, in order to succeed in business, one must become an expert on a particular subject, know how to sell, build connections and learn to do things a bit better.

Through the session, the students got insights into the nitty-gritty of finance. The session started with a one-minute meditation, which the speaker suggested that everyone should do on a regular basis. Basic information regarding Bank accounts, KYC and health insurance was provided.

One key learning was that people should manage their spending. Instead of spending too much on depreciating assets, spend on health, education, and personal growth which will prove to be a worthy investment.

The session was concluded by a short question-answer session in which the queries of the students were resolved. A total of 106 students attended the session.