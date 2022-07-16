Bhopal Sports Row: Veterans' table tennis tourney begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second state ranking veterans table tennis tournament organised by Bhopal District Table Tennis Association began at Bab-e-Ali stadium in Shahjahanabad on Saturday.

According to association secretary Sabir Ali, the minimum age limit for participating in the event is 39. About 125 players of the state are participating in various categories in the tournament.

President of Madhya Pradesh Veterans Table Tennis Association, Madhur Sharma inaugurated the event while secretary of Madhya Pradesh Veterans Table Tennis Association Gaurav Patel was the special guest.

All the seeded players won their first round and entered the next round on Saturday. The final matches of the tournament will be played on Sunday.

A participant told Free Press, ìThere are no age-wise categories. That makes the event more exciting. On the other hand, it is tough for older peopleî. Nevertheless, the event is for everyone who continues to show their passion for the sport regardless of their age.

Oriental School bags gold in inter-school yoga contest

Oriental School won 3 medals including a gold in the inter-school yoga competition called Yoga for Humanity. It was organised by Kamala Nehru School in association with Sahodaya group of CBSE.

In all, 14 schools participated. It was held two categories - junior and senior.

Students of Oriental School won 3 medals - 1 gold and 3 bronze. Shriya Yadav won gold in junior category for girls, Harsh Vishwakarma bagged bronze in senior category boys and Khushi Sharma won bronze medal in senior category of girls. Vice president of Sahodaya, Chaitanya Saxena, was the chief guest. The judges were MP Yadav, Umashankar Raghuvanshi and Neena Dubey Jangley.

Monsoon regatta: Bhopal steals show, Shashank, Eklavya, Divyanshi register win

Shashank Batham of NSS Bhopal won three straight races to take the lead with 15 points on the fourth day of YAI monsoon regatta at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad on Friday.

By finishing over three minutes ahead of Eklavya and Divayanshi and leaving them in the rear, Shashank stole the march. In the girls' category, Divayanshi Mishra of Bhopal defeated local athlete Thanuja Kameshwar.

Final Points (Day 4):

Girls: Divayanshi Mishra (Bhopal NSS) 55, Thanuja Kameshwar (Hyderabad Ych) 84, Shagun Jha (Bhopal NSS) 101

Boys: Shashank Batham (Bhopal NSS) 15, Eklavya Batham (Bhopal NSS) 18, Hriethik Jaiswal (Mysore Trishna) 135